Visual Comfort SP3005NP Cameron 28" Table Lamp with Natural Paper Shade by J. Randall Powers Natural Quartz Stone / Silver Leaf Lamps Table Lamps

Visual Comfort SP3005NP Cameron 28" Table Lamp with Natural Paper Shade by J. Randall Powers Cameron Table Lamp with Natural Paper Shade Features Designed by J. Randall Powers Solid crystal or natural quartz stone base Natural Paper Shade Requires 1 x 150 watt max, medium (E26) base bulb Integrated high/low/off switch UL Rated for dry locations 1 Year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 28" Width: 17" Shade Height: 11" Shade Width (top): 13" Shade Width (bottom): 17" Base Dimensions: 12" Cross Electrical Lamping: E26 Hi-Lo Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Watts Per Bulb: 150 Bulb Included: No Voltage: 120 Natural Quartz Stone / Silver Leaf