Visual Comfort SP2022NP Hackney 14" Single Sconce with Natural Paper Shade by J. Randall Powers Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Visual Comfort SP2022NP Hackney 14" Single Sconce with Natural Paper Shade by J. Randall Powers FeaturesHand applied living finishDesigned by J. Randall PowersIncludes round natural paper shadeCapable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 14"Width: 9"Extension: 9-1/4"Shade Height: 2-1/2"Shade Width: 9"Shade Depth: 5"Backplate Diameter: 4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 40WVoltage: 120 volts Polished Nickel