From design toscano
Design Toscano SP020 Porcelain Phrenology Head Fortune Telling Statue, 12 Inch, Porcelain, White
Phrenology - This pseudo medicine operated on the belief that mental faculties were each represented by a different part of the brain and that the size of the brain, and therefore the skull in those areas, was based on the person's capacity for those traits Amaze Your Friends - When you read the bumps on their head that determine their personalities, our statue includes 48 faculty spots, including those that govern sexuality, philanthropy and adventure High Quality Antique Replica - Cast from a $20,000 antique original, our crackled Porcelain Phrenology Head Statue is labeled with 48 faculty spots, and the name of the foremost in American phrenologists, L.N. Fowler Design Toscano Decor - Exclusive to the Design Toscano brand, this Porcelain Phrenology Head Statue is perfect for proud home or office display and makes a great gift for anyone who practices modern medicine Our Porcelain Phrenology Head Statue measures 5.5"Wx6"Dx12"H and weighs 5 lbs.