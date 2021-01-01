ECCO SP 3 Small Zip Around Wallet, Grey Rose Metallic

ECCO LEATHER - SILK-TOUCH TUMBLED TOPGRAIN is a tumbled grain, with a silky feel and subtle lustre that redefines classic leather luxury, while still being easy to take care of Durable and with water-repellent characteristics, our Baby Ottoman lining keeps the inside of your wallet in good condition Shiny hardware adds an elegant touch to the design Metal zip closure for opening and closing with ease Compact utility in soft leather, featuring an internal coin compartment, billfold compartment and three credit card slots to promote organisation