Sovereign Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Metallics - Finish: Brass - (1524-AGB)

The Sovereign Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting brings a simple sophistication to a variety of settings. Crafted like a cage, this pendant comes with a compact linen shade housed within an evenly checkered metal frame. Multiple-link chains hold the pendant in place and add a touch of antiquity to the design. Integrated LEDs radiate through the shade, filling the surrounding space with a beautiful glow. This damp-rated fixture is a definitive choice for bathrooms, kitchen counters, and covered outdoors. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Drum. Color: Metallics.