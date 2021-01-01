Southwestern Handmade Flatweave Wool Brown Area Rug

An intriguing and decidedly modern style carpet - a style that was hand-woven of top quality wool in Afghanistan. This exciting and unique composition boasts a captivating geometric composition that draws the eye ever closer. Appealing from any angle, this unique and inventive style is an eye-catching example that beautifully showcases some of the finer and more intriguing elements of modern design. This style is a unique and dynamic work that is sure to delight and the unique trait about this thin rug is that it is reversible.