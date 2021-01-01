Southern Tide Bayside Comforter Sets with 2 Shams and Bed Skirt Ultra Soft, Lightweight and Good for All Seasons, Square 16 Inches, Navy

Colorful and classic, the Southern Tide Bayside comforter set adds a hint of traditional style to your coastal bedroom. This four-piece set offers a complete bedding refresh in one simple step. The comforter features a textured mini waffle fabric on the front that reverses to a green and navy check on solid ivory. The sham features horizontal stripes in yellow, white, navy, and green on the front and reverses to the same checked fabric. 100% Cotton Comforter, bordered on three sides with ½" self-fabric flange Lofty Polyester fill Twin set includes one comforter, one standard sham, and one bedskirt. Machine washable, Durable and Breathable. SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Our products are made with love and dedicated to 100% customer satisfaction. If you have any issues, please feel free to contact us directly.