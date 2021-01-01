From anywhere fireplace
Southampton Teak Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace by Anywhere Fireplace - Color: Brown (90218)
Advertisement
The Southampton Teak Indoor/Outdoor Fireplace from Anywhere Fireplace brings a stylish and appealing touch to modern patio spaces. Perfecting for gathering near or just as a distant accent light, this piece brings a welcoming silhouette wherever it is placed with a frame made of natural teak wood and stainless steel. A rounded base and conical top are connected by a set of wood beams that form a tasteful hourglass shape. The flame is produced from clean-burning gel fuel and lasts about 2.5 hours. Anywhere Fireplace has become well-known for its innovative approach to indoor and outdoor fireplaces, torches, and other accessories. Available in more than 50 unique designs, all collections from Anywhere Fireplace feature ventless indoor and outdoor fireplaces that require no construction and eliminate many of the downsides of traditional fireplaces, such as soot, sparks, and smoke. The product of extensive market research and innovation, Anywhere Fireplace has earned its reputation among consumers and designers as one for the best-loved fireplace and accessories brands. Shape: Oblong. Color: Brown.