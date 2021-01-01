Orian Rugs South by Silver Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'6"

The dynamic texture of this stylish area rug creates a resilient, beautiful and easy-to-maintain centerpiece in modern neutral color schemes. This exciting new area rug construction features an innovative new texture profile. The high and low piles of silky and supple yarns deliver a feel unlike anything you've seen before. Woven with a proprietary yarn system to ensure a springy return that wears well and is easy to clean. Constructed of solution-dyed polypropylene fibers, this area rug offers colorfastness and stain resistance in the busiest homes. Woven in the USA to provide customers with a superior quality rug at an approachable price point while supporting the American economy.