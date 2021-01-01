From s d afrika flagge safari elefanten
Sout Africa - Elephant - South Africa Flag Safari Tote Bag
South Africa flag design with elephants in the step, for South Africans, safari lovers and all lovers of elephants and South Africa. Suitable for safari birthday decoration, safari shirt and safari decoration. Your Safari of Life design, perfect for your next holiday in the Safari Land. Suitable for all South Africa products. Perfect addition to your South Africa jersey, South Africa flag and hat. Enjoy the Big Fife in the Kruger Park. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.