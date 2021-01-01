Anova has passion for precision in the kitchen, and we want to help everyone of all skill levels cook like a Pro in their own home. Now with more power, faster heat up times, and improved Wi-Fi connection. All in a smaller and more durable body, the Anova precision cooker is the perfect option for any home chef. It easily attaches to any stock pot or container with a fully adjustable clamp, is highly water resistant, and s evenly cooked edge to edge perfection for a wide variety of foods. Anova Culinary Black Sous Vide Controller | AN500-US00