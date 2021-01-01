Sharpstown Sorry For What This Grandma Said. Funny Parking The Camper Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grandmother RV Driver's Will Love This. Hilarious Design That Makes Fun Of The Foul Mouths We Have When Trying To Get the RV Into The Camping Spot. Forgive Granny For What she Said While Driving The Motorhome Funny Camping Saying. Sorry For What Grandma Said While Parking The Camper. Great for Camping And Summer Camp and Summer Vacation . Great For Anyone who Loves The Outdoors And Bringing The Trailer With You. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only