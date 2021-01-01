From baxton studio
Sorrento Velvet Upholstered Wooden 3 Seater Sofa Navy Blue/Brown - Baxton Studio
A simple, post-modern design that works well with a variety of styles, the Sorrento sofa is upholstered in a gray velvet fabric and features a rubberwood frame. The sculptural arms and wide, welcoming seat are a throwback to classic 1950s and 1960s Danish design. Splayed legs and button-tufting add a retro modern touch. The fully upholstered seat with exposed dark walnut wood looks great from all angles, whether in a lounge arrangement, public waiting area or private office. Its light weight and easy handling also make it suitable for those urban dwellers with limited space. The Sorrento sofa is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Dimensions: 33.27" High x 71.26" Wide x 29.72" Deep; Seating Dimensions: 58.66" Wide x 20.47" Deep x 17.32" High (from Floor); Height (from Floor to Top of Arms): 22.64" High; Back: 15.94" High; Legs: 22.83" High; Pattern: Solid.