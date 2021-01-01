Structurally sophisticated for the architecturally minded, the Sorin collection brings together new American dé£¯r with classic elements. The dark bronze finish and cylindrical white frosted opal glass provide beautiful definition. The interplay of light and dark enhance contemporary, transitional, or traditional interiors. This flush mount ceiling light is ideal for hallways, living rooms, bedrooms, entranceways or utility rooms. Cascadia Sorin 14-in Architectural Bronze Incandescent Flush Mount Light | C0108