Orange Sorgum Mini Hops Garland
Bring some fall flair to your space with our stunning Orange Sorgum Mini Hops Garland. This autumnal accent looks marvelous anywhere in your home. Garland measures 48 in. in length Crafted of artificial materials Artificial floral mix Greenery accents Hues of orange, green, and brown Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.