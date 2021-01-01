Hillsdale Furniture Sorella Wood Backless Counter Height Stool, Weathered Gray

Elegant backless upholstered wood saddle counter height stool accented by decorative geometric fabric The simple saddle styled wood legs feature a weathered gray finish The upholstered saddle seat features a decorative geometric gray fabric with white lattice pattern Overall Dimensions: 25.75H x 20.75W x 16.75D; Seat Dimensions: 18W x 13D Assembly required Crafted from solid Thai rubberwood, plywood and polyester Works best with counters that are 34-38 inches in height Recommend Weight Limit: 250 lbs. Item Ships in One Box Dust and polish with non-abrasive cleaners as needed