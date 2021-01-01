Sophiletta Dress UPF 50+

Advertisement
Stay chic and sun protected in the UPF 50+ Sophiletta Dress. This beautifully vibrant print will stop traffic as you spend your day adventuring. Fitted, short sleeve, v-neck t-shirt dress. 35" From top of shoulder to hem (based on a size small/4). Length: Above the knee. Solsafe™ (93% Rayon, 7% Spandex) - A machine washable fabrication that helps protect you from harmful UVA and UVB rays with a UPF 50+ rating. Solsafe is a knit with a high twist yarn that gives a cotton-like hand to the fabric. It has a sophisticated matte appearance and takes color and prints fabulously. Machine wash cold, separately, delicate cycle. SKU: 002725