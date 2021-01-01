Better Trends Sophia, Diamond Design, 100% Poly-Cotton Blend Matelasse Weave, Queen Bedspread with 2 Standard Sham, Tan

65% Cotton and 35% Polyester for soft touch Our coverlet collection is hypoallergenic, stain resistant, wrinkle resistant, and resistant to dust mites. Great for those prone to allergies and asthma! Machine wash in warm water with like colors, dries quick on tumble dry low. No ironing or expensive cleaning required! Heirloom Quality in Diamond Design. This elegant design comes in a large array of colors and all standard sizes to complement any bedroom. These Bedspread are available as 2-Piece and 3-Piece Sets Twin bedspread includes: 1 Bedspread 81" x 110", 1 Standard sham 21" x 27" Full/Double bedspread includes: 1 Bedspread 96" x 110", 2 Standard shams 21" x 27" Queen bedspread includes: 1 Bedspread 102" x 110", 2 Standard shams 21" x 27" King bedspread includes: 1 Bedspread 120" x 110", 2 King shams 20" x 36"