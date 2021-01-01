From mjl furniture designs
MJL Furniture Designs Sophia Collection Key Largo Series Contemporary Round Ottoman, Ruby Red/Wooden Legs
Advertisement
Perfect Dimensions: Designed to Easily Fit in Your Home, This Round Ottoman Has Been Made With Perfect Dimensions of 22" x 18" and Weighs Only 17 lbs., Making it Easy to Place in Your Home. Upon Delivery, There is Minimal Leg Assembly Required. Follow the Detailed Instructions for a Quick and Easy Assembly Reliable Craftsmanship: Crafted From Wood and Foam, This Round Ottoman Has Been Upholstered With a Polyester Fabric Designed to Be Comfortable and During For Many Years to Come Contemporary Design: Designed With an Easy to Clean and Maintain Upholstered Polyester Fabric, the Wooden Finish Legs Enhances the Appeal of This Round Ottoman. Designed to Be a Footrest, This Ottoman Has a Versatile Approach and Can Be Used to Comfortably Provide Additional Seating for One. Enhance Your Home Decor With This Beautifully Designed Round Ottoman Compliment Your Décor. Add The Final Touches to Your Home Décor With This Beautiful Round Ottoman. Designed to be a Footrest, it Has a Versatile Appeal That Provides Additional Seating Comfortably For 1. The Color and Fabric Selection Available, Make This Round Ottoman the Finishing Touch to Finalize Your Design Experience Meets Quality: MJL Furniture Designs Uses Over 45 Years of Combined Experience to Design and Craft Quality Furniture in the United States Only With the Use of Superior Woods and the Finest Fabrics