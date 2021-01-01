taggies soothing sensory crinkle me toy with baby paper and squeaker, painted pony, 6.5 x 6.5-inches

BABY PAPER CRINKLE TOY: Soothing activity toy is 6.5 x 6.5-inches; includes flexible loop for attaching to stroller and car seats PAINTED PONY: Features soft fabric applique of pretty white pony on pink dotted background; pony features colorful polka dots, blush pink mane, and tail that sticks out GREAT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Adorned with interactive and soothing satin loop tags for baby's sensory delight; scrunch and squeeze to hear the crinkle paper and squeaker inside the fabric MACHINE WASHABLE: Care for by washing in cold water on gentle cycle, air dry PREMIUM BABY SHOWER GIFTS: Combine with soft toy, rattle, and character blanket from the Painted Pony collection by Taggies