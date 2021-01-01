From nuby
nuby soothing corn teether, green, green
Nuby's fun corn teether is made of 100% super soft silicone. Unique three-dimensional design that provides comfort to baby's delicate gums. The teether stimulates baby's lips and tongue promoting the transition from nursing to chewing. Easy Grip design features handles - ideal for little hands to get a firm grasp while teething. Flat base enables the teether to be self standing- keeping the teether clean when not in use. 3Months +/ BPA FREE WASH before each use with warm soapy water. Rinse thoroughly. Top rack of dishwasher safe. Can be boiled and steam sterilized. WARNING always use this product with adult supervision. Check before each use. If damaged discard and replace.