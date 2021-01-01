From cerave
CeraVe Soothing Body Wash
Advertisement
Soothing Body Wash - CeraVe Soothing Body Wash for very dry skin and eczema has an ultra-gentle formula that cleanses, helps maintain the skin barrier and comforts the skin. Benefits Ultra-gentle body wash formula Effectively cleanses as it soothes skin with omega oils Helps restore the skin's protective barrier with ceramides Helps attract moisture to dry skin with hyaluronic acid Suitable for sensitive, extra-dry, itchy and eczema-prone skin Non-comedogenic Fragrance Free Paraben Free Sulfate Free Soap Free Accepted by the National Eczema Association Developed with dermatologists Key Ingredients Omega oils help calm and moisturize eczema-prone and dry skin Ceramides help restore and maintain the skin's natural barrier Hyaluronic acid attracts hydration to the skin's surface and helps dry skin retain moisture - Soothing Body Wash