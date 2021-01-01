Sonora Metal Pendant Light by Oluce - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (OL-SONORA-437-BL)

Advertisement
The Sonora Metal Pendant Light was designed by Vico Magistretti in 1976. Defined by its pure geometric shape, the Sonora Metal Pendant Light is an exceptional example of modern minimalism. Made from metal, the shade of this modern pendant light is available in two sizes and with either a bold black or gold finish. Concealed by the shade is the single light source, which when illuminated casts diffused, direct light. The simple yet stunning design of this modern pendant light makes it a welcomed addition to any environment. Master designer Giuseppe Ostuni founded Italy-based lighting brand Oluce in 1945. Now the oldest Italian design company still in existence and actively producing today, many of Oluce's domed lights are now on permanent display at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Ostuni's award-winning and dramatically arced floor lamps, domed table lamps and pendants, glass scones, and uniquely-shaped outdoor lighting have influenced the lighting and design industry for decades and will continue to do so for generations to come. Shape: Dome. Color: Black. Finish: Black