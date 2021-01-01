SAMS GOLD IMPORTS INC Sonoma Saffron Beige/Blue/Brown 7 ft. 10 in. x 11 ft. 2 in. Area Rug, Beige/ Blue/ Brown

The Saffron Area Rug will radiate warmth and charm in any room. This rug has a transitional style, offering an authentic appearance with a modern twist that will suit your home design for a look that achieves the best of both worlds. It has stain-resistant fabrics, allowing it to tolerate everyday spills. It has a 100% viscose construction, making it an especially durable option for your house. Designed with beige features, this tufted rug will bring a subtle and minimalist touch to your decor. It has a floral pattern, introducing a blossom-filled piece into your space. Color: Beige/ Blue/ Brown.