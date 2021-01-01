From prepac
Prepac Sonoma Computer Desk, White
Whether you're working from home or studying at home, this transitionally styled Prepack Sonoma Computer Desk is a great option. It is designed with a side compartment suitable for a computer CPU, however with an adjustable shelf, this is also the perfect spot for video game consoles, books or anything else you need to store. The desktop surface is extra-large at 56 x 24 inches to accommodate multiple devices or for spreading out papers and books. There are two covered, round grommets for wire management of multiple electronic devices or desk lamps and the privacy panel is set in from the back to allow more access to outlets. All components on the back of the desk are finished so that it can be placed against the wall or in the center of a room. With decorative side and top moldings, this desk matches the Sonoma, Salt Spring and Fremont Collections. It is constructed from durable, non-toxic, CARB-2 compliant, laminated composite woods and includes an instruction manual to guide you through assembly.