Spinelli Kilcollin - Sonny Max Set Of Three 18-karat Yellow And Rose Gold Diamond Rings - 7

Spinelli Kilcollin's fine jewelry is handmade by the same group of artisans since the label launched - each one was selected based on their "meticulous attention to detail, elevated craftsmanship and dedication to perfection". Designed in the signature 'Galaxy' silhouette, this 'Sonny Max' style is comprised of three 18-karat yellow and rose gold rings, the center of which is illuminated with 1.20-carats of cognac, yellow and white diamonds. The dainty connectors allow you to wear them spread across your fingers.