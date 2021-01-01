From latitude run
Sonny Floor Lamp
Set the stage with the Sonny Table Lamp. This minimal-looking lamp is a perfect addition to a modern room. It sits nicely on the floor, on top of a desk, or on your bedside table. The Sonny features a simple toggle attached to a wooden ball handle for turning its light on and off. Finished in a matte and glossy combo for a fresh, versatile look.Iron frame and baseWooden ball handleEasy on-and-off toggleTraditional styleWipe up spills immediately with a clean dry cloth.Clean regularly with a soft cloth dampened with a diluted solution of mild soap and warm water. Dry with a soft cloth.If the surface becomes chipped or scratched, rust or corrosion may occur due to the area being exposed to air. If rusting begins to occur, clean the affected area with a wire brush or steel wool. Recoat the repaired area with an appropriate finish for metal surfaces to stop deterioration.Made in IndiaTraditional. Color: Shade Powder Coated Ivory/ Matt Black/ Wood In Black/Hardware Matt Brass We offer 1 Year warranty. Dimension:24W 12D 57H. Product Weight:11.00 lbs. Material: IronBrass DetailingWooden Ball HandleWe understand how important your home is and how decorating your kitchen, dining room or bedrooms with classy, contemporary furnishings can help make it a place that reflects who you are. We believe in the power modern furniture has in creating not just a home but YOUR home. We believe in feeling good about our home's environment, and we think you do too.