Gabriela Hearst - Sonia Pleated Cashmere-corduroy Wide-leg Pants - Brown

Gabriela Hearst's 'Sonia' pants were worn on the label's Fall '20 runway with a [tonal turtleneck id1278426] and [matching blazer id1278429]. Tailored from cashmere-corduroy in a versatile light-brown hue, they're designed to sit high on the waist and have pressed pleats that accentuate the voluminous wide-leg shape. Opt for gold or tortoiseshell accessories. Wear it with: [Bottega Veneta Clutch id1241252], [Gabriela Hearst Pumps id1282783], [Pomellato Ring id1164111], [Lauren Rubinski Bracelet id1237630], [Pomellato Earrings id1164092].