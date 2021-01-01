From kimleex
Song of Cats - Kitty Playing with Music Note Tote Bag
Advertisement
Cat song, singing cats, funny singing cats, playing cats, musically cat, music kitty, musical kitten, cat music, notes with cats , musician, musically, treble clef, spring, music and cats lover, treble clef , musician note, notes, sound. Meow, Cute cats and notes, Hand drawing, cute cat, cut music teacher, piano player, upright piano, piano teacher, piano lessons, note with cats, music clef, Clef Musician Art 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.