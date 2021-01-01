From vagabond house
Song Bird Salad Bowl
This Salad is crafted from exceptionally hard beautifully burled acacia wood. Exceptional joinery creates an elegant, inlaid look. The wide shallow bowl showcases the elegant bounty of your salad and allows for ease of service. The bowl is embellished with a sweet, pewter song sparrow perching on a leafy branch. 3-D pewter songbird decorations are cast in delicate detail and finished by hand. The unique combination of Vagabond House pewter and fine acacia form a bowl that is a celebration in beauty and will bring grace to your table for years to come.