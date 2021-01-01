Noble House Sommerville Emerald Velvet 3-Seater Chesterfield Sofa with Flared Arms, Emerald/ Dark Brown

This Chesterfield style sofa is the ideal addition to any living room with its classic design and traditional elements such as deep button tufting, scrolled arms, and nailhead accents. Featuring a low backrest, this sofa stands as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your living room, creating an open, clean space. Our sofa also provides deep seating and exceedingly comfortable cushions specifically designed with your comfort in mind, ensuring that this will impress both you and your family. Color: Emerald/ Dark Brown.