From signature design by ashley
Signature Design by Ashley Sommerford Dining Room Server, Brown
Advertisement
DINING ROOM SIDEBOARD: Integrate ruggedly handsome character into your dining space. This beauty captivates with a clean-lined, chunky profile and rich, tonal variation HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Buffet sideboard table is made of reclaimed pine wood with a naturally distressed finish. Designed with 2 floating drawers and 4 open shelves RUSTIC STYLE: The butcher block styling and weathered treatment are simply charming elements that put a casual-cool, farmhouse spin on this server—sure to be a talking point at your next dinner party STORAGE SOLUTION: With tons of shelf space, you can use it as a serving station, or for storing the essentials in a dining room, kitchen or coffee bar space. Measures 62” W x 18.75” D x 29.5” H ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions and hardware included. Screwdriver (not included) is needed for full assembly DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget