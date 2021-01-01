From rebellion inc
Sometimes I Wet My Plants Vintage Retro Funny Gardening Tote Bag
Advertisement
Sometimes I Wet My Plants is ideal design for those who have a garden of plants and flowers. Sometimes I Wet My Plants. Vintage retro tee Great for any woman or man who loves to be in their garden tending to their plants. Funny Plant lover gifts for women. Perfect gifts for mom who is a florist. Great gifts idea for all environmental friends and women with a green thumb. Funny cactus design. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.