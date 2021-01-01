Something Borrowed Shirt - XS - Also in: M, L, XL, S

We took the classic button-down and made it a million times better and universally flattering. Crafted with our stretchy and soft technical silk, and finished with dolman sleeves, bonded detail, side-slits (hello, French tuck) and a relaxed silhouette. Plus, we double-lined the front so you can go braless. Now you see why it always sells out fast. Wear it with the Easy Days Pant or dress it down with Layered Up Legging for a chic day of errands. This shirt fits oversized, consider sizing down for a slimmer fit.