From armen living
Armen Living Somerset Love Seats, Gray
Advertisement
Modern and contemporary, but can blend into any design providing an inviting centerpiece for your guests Rich velvet upholstery is certain to call guests to sit back and enjoy this work of art Plush foam-padded cushions give you extra comfort all day long, keeping you in a constant state of relaxation The soft and sleek velvet upholstery is marvelously accented by the matte gold caps on the legs of the Somerset Great for living rooms, bedrooms, commercial settings, or any living space in your home Seating capacity: 4 The Somerset ships in one box, ready to be assembled hassle-free with detailed instructions