Somerset 4 Drawer Dresser Ash Gray - Bush Furniture
Organize and accessorize with the Bush Furniture Somerset Chest of Drawers. Outfit your bedroom with the soothingly contemporary looks of this Ash Gray 4 Drawer Chest, which boasts stylish Satin Nickel metal hardware and tapered leg detailing. Tip Guard safety features include a counterweighted back panel, wall anchor and Open-Safe Drawers. Drawers are designed to open one at a time for stability and are tested with a 70 pound weight to surpass industry standards on hard and carpeted floors. The wear-resistant laminate finish fends off scratches and other everyday damage, so you're free to place photos, vases or a jewelry box on top without harming the beautiful gray bedroom furniture. You'll easily access clothing as the Chest of Drawers opens and closes on smooth ball-bearing slides. The grain textured finish is pleasing to the touch. This 4 Drawer Dresser is backed by the Bush Furniture 6 Year Manufacturer's Warranty. Start and finish your day immersed in the tranquil elegance of the Somerset Collection. Browse our full line of home furnishings to create an affordable bedroom set you'll adore for years to come. American made with U.S. and imported parts.