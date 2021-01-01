From sunset trading
Sunset Trading Solstice Grey Bedroom Set, Configurable, Weathered gray and brown
Well-made five piece bedroom suite includes queen sized bed (headboard, footboard and two side rails), dresser, mirror, chest and nightstand | Grey wash with subtle hints of brown produces a refined rustic surface | Antique black solid steel cup handles, knobs and hinges add vintage flair | Two 110 outlets and two USB ports easily accessible in nightstand drawer Hand rubbed 8 step finishing process highlights the beautiful grain pattern of solid Acacia and New Zealand pine wood | Sealed with safe, water based lacquer for a velvety finish protected from scratches and stains | Strong furniture back panels are flush, recessed, fitted and screwed Felt lined top drawers for your finer possessions | Solid wood drawers with center brace and corner blocking for extra stability | English dovetail front and back panels create top quality, sturdy drawers that can withstand everyday use | Rounded fronts and finished interiors to avoid snags and pulls on your clothes Drawers have extra high sides so your clothes will not fall out | Heavy duty, side mounted, full extension ball bearing glides with built in drawer stops | Dust panels on bottom drawers keep your belongings protected | Traditional wood molding ground each piece for stylish support | Floor protectors for ease of movement