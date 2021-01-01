Intueri Light Solo Pendant with Disc - Color: Brass

The Intueri Light Solo Pendant with Disc adds a dash of style to an otherwise minimalistic silhouette, topping a frosted glass diffuser with a metal disk hat. The simple construction utilizes a modular system in which individual metal components are handcrafted and designed to create fluid connecting points. The metal reflector perfectly joins with the base and glass sphere, easily directing light downward. Working well as a solitary point of light or in a line of pendants, the Solo's petite structure and intriguing faÃ§ade will encourage a multitude of lighting designs. Decorative ceiling medallion is not included with the canopy. Shape: Disc. Color: Brass. Finish: Brushed Brass