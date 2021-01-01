Solo LED Energy Star Monopoint by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (TK-180503-30-WT)

The Solo LED Energy Star Monopoint is perfect for residential or low-ceiling applications such as bathrooms or vanity spaces. Solo is highly versatile and is made of die-cast aluminum with a frosted TIR lens. It is easy to rotate and adjust its position for illumination as desired. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White