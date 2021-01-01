Solitude LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Brown - (139734-1000)

The Solitude LED Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge features unmistakable aesthetics that comes in the form of a line of Crystal toward that seem to float in midair. Each Crystal pierces through the bottom of the linear base of this product and rises from an LED lamp to reflect the light in refractive ways. This modern ceiling light is Handcrafted by skilled artisans in Vermont, USA, and it comes with an adjustable cable from which to hang. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: White. Finish: Mahogany, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting