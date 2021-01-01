Solitude Large LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Steel - (139738-1009)

The Solitude Large LED Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge displays crystal and minimalist luxury as well as functional lighting in one purely beautiful piece. A sleek metal frame holds a series of Crystals piercing through it. Each Crystal covers an LED lamp refracting the light to create dazzling, shimmering ambient lighting. Height adjustable cable allows this product to adapt to various ceiling heights. The Vermont, USA artisans who craft this piece by hand only get started when an order for one is placed. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: White. Finish: Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting