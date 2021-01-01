From storm
Gray Solid Wood Tufted Upholstered Dining Chairs
Advertisement
Upholstered Dining Chairs, Curved edges, padded with thick foam and upholstered with high-quality fabric, providing you a comfortable sitting feeling and allowing you to enjoy total relaxation. Foam padded cushions and springs under seats make more comfortable available. Outwardly curled silhouette wraps your back to leave more support, Also provides a fantastic look for your living area in the same time. Upholstery Color: Teal