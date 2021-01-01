Solid Wood Trestle End Table
Description
Features:Style transitionalSet: NoSet Type: Number of Tables Included: Baskets Included: Style: CoastalTop Shape: RectangularTop Color: Base Color: Top Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: RubberwoodBase Material: Solid WoodBase Material Details: Base Manufactured Wood Type: Base Metal Finish Application: Base Wood Species: RubberwoodPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoBase Type: TrestleAdjustable Height: NoShelves Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Drawers Included: NoNumber of Drawers: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Soft Close or Self Close Drawers: Cabinets Included: NoTrunk Storage: NoTray Top: NoFoldable: NoMagazine Rack: YesWheels Included: NoLighted: NoWattage per Bulb: Bulb Included: Weight Capacity: 1Country of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseWrought Iron: NoMade In [EU Only]: United StatesIntegrated Technology: NoNumber of Built-In Outlets: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Built-in USB Port: Built-in Outlets: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:UL Listed: SCS Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: TAA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoCE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: FIRA Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesGSA Approved: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: GreenSpec: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 24.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 24Overall Depth - Front to Back: 27Overall Product Weight: 35Shelving: NoShelf Height – Distance Between Shelves: Drawer: NoDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Largest Table: NoLarge Table Height - Top to Bottom: Large Table Width - Side to Side: Large Table Depth - Front to Back: Middle Table: NoMiddle Table Height - Top to Bottom: Middle Table Width - Side to Side: Middle Table Depth - Front to Back: Smallest Table: NoSmall Table Height - top to Bottom: Small Table Width - Side to Side: Small Table Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneSuggested Number of People for Assembly/Install: Estimated Time to Set Up: Adult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time