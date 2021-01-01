Merax Solid Wood Daybed Frame Dual-use Sturdy Sofa Bed for Bedroom Living Room, Twin, Espresso

【Sturdy & Durable Daybed Frame】This wooden bed is made of high-quality pine wood, which is not only strong enough for kids/adults under 450 pounds, the legs and wide boards can maintain the stability of the bed. 100% environmentally friendly 10 sturdy wood slats for strong support. 【Multi-use Design】This daybed frame with rails in three sides not only can be a bed to be placed in your bedroom but also is ideal to be a sofa or seat in your living room. It can meet your different needs perfectly. Designed in twin size, the frame provides enough space for you to sleep or have rest. 【Extra Space for Storage】The storage bed frame rests 9.6 Inches above floor, enough room for you to store your stuff. It is very satisfied for those who need a bed frame with drawers and storage. You will be more organized and there are almost no pop-up shelves for under the bed frame. The space will save more space for you and your family and enjoy a leisure and organized lifestyle. 【Overall Dimensions】Standard twin size, 78.3"W x 41.3"D x 34.1"H, Fine finish, perfectly match vintage and modern decoration. 【Easy Assembly】Full DIY design, this wood daybed comes with clear instruction that will guide you through all steps and ensure you and your family happy time together, also feeling of accomplishment.