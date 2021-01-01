From mei-7
36" Solid Wood Console Table
This table can be used as a plant stand end table, coffee table, snack table, bedside table, reading table in home and office. Featured by a storage shelf and two drawers, this table offers ample storage space to keep items orderly and organized. This console table is simplistic and fashionable, which matches your home decor and highlights your taste. Expertly smoothed, lacquered, and polished wood frame constructed with 100% high-grade solid wood for heightened durability that will last over time. This retro-style console would complement your furniture and bring function to your living area without taking up too much space. It can go anywhere you wanted - behind the sofa/couch, entryway, foyer, an empty hall, and more. Color: White