Solid Wood Console Table, Classic Entryway Table With Two Shelfs And Drawers For Home

Give an empty space in your home a much needed pick me up with this Victorian era inspired console table. Crafted with a design that exudes elegance, this table features wood accent detailing throughout the strengthened mixed Pinewood frame for a chic overall aesthetic. With plenty of space to offer, utilize the two front facing storage drawers to minimize clutter while keeping select essentials within easy reach, or display your favorite décor on the spacious upper counter or bottom shelf. Table Top Color: Green, Table Base Color: Green