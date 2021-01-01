Solid Wood 3 Drawer End Table

This side table has a hidden feature that makes it just right for busy family homes. It has a flip top lid that reveals a power strip with built-in USB ports and power outlets that makes charging devices easy. We also love that it pairs classic style with modern convenience. This end table is made from solid oak wood, and has a weathered taupe finish that complements its tapered legs, molded details, and framed drawer fronts. Plus, it has three drawers that can store all your living room essentials like spare coasters and remotes.