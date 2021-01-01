From chic home

Chic Home Solid Green with Davitt 6-Piece Solid Color Sheet Set, King, Green

$33.33 on sale
($73.50 save 55%)
In stock
Description

LUXURIOUS SUPER SOFT PLUSH MICROFIBER - The sheet set is made with premium quality cotton-feel brushed microfiber for an amazing night’s sleepLIGHTWEIGHT HYPOLLERGENIC - Chic Home sheets are lightweight and made with synthetic hypoallergenic material, ideal for those with allergiesSTYLE AND COMFORT - This design coordinated flat and fitted sheet and pillowcase set is both a dream to look at and sleep onCONTEMPORARY DESIGN - Bold solid color sheets with design and color coordinated bonus printed and solid pillowcases to complete the look

