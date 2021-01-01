KENNETH COLE REACTION Solid Ultra Soft Plush 1-Piece Pink Microfiber Twin Blanket

The Kenneth Cole solid plush blanket - made from 100% polyester plush. This single-sided plush construction is ultra soft, plush and cozy. Medium weight and perfect for year-round use; works well as a standalone piece or as an extra layer in the colder months. Includes one blanket. Blanket dimensions: twin blanket: 90 in. W x 66 in. L ; full/queen blanket 90 in. W x 90 in. L ; king blanket: 90 in. W x 108 in. L . Signature KENNETH COLE REACTION logo label is the perfect finishing touch. Packaged with twill ribbon and insert cards, ready to be gifted. Machine washable for easy care. Available in other colors, sold separately. Color: Pink.