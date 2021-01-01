From red barrel studio
Solid Timber Console Table With Four Drawers
Traditional yet updated, this console table adds character and display space to any room in your home. Taking inspiration from the farmhouse and cottage-chic styles, it can blend in and add flair to a variety of aesthetics.Crafted from solid birch wood, it features four legs with turned detailing that offer a traditional aesthetic to your space. Two pull-out drawers with floral-inspired print offer a place to tuck away loose odds and ends, while the lower shelf provides a stage to display decorative favorites. Color: Blue